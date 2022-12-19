GPCC leaves decision on Congress legislative leader to Kharge

The Gujarat Congress Pradesh Committee has unanimously passed a resolution leaving it to the party president Mallikarjun Kharge to appoint the leader of the Congress legislative party, state president Jagdish Thakor said Sunday.

The one-line resolution was passed in a meeting chaired by AICC in-charge BK Hariprasad, and sent to Kharge, Thakor told mediapersons flanked by former GPCC chief Amit Chavda and Shailesh Parmar, who was the former deputy CLP leader.

Congress won only 17 seats, which is one MLA short of its eligibility to appoint a leader of opposition in the state assembly, which is to meet for the first time Monday.