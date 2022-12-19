scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

GPCC leaves decision on Congress legislative leader to Kharge

The one-line resolution was passed in a meeting chaired by AICC in-charge BK Hariprasad, and sent to  Kharge, Thakor told mediapersons flanked by former GPCC chief Amit Chavda and Shailesh Parmar, who was the former deputy CLP leader.

Gujarat Congress, Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, GPCC Gujarat Congress Pradesh Committee, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Indian Express, Current affairsMallikarjun Kharge
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Gujarat Congress Pradesh Committee has unanimously passed a resolution leaving it to the party president Mallikarjun Kharge to appoint the leader of the Congress legislative party, state president Jagdish Thakor said Sunday.

The one-line resolution was passed in a meeting chaired by AICC in-charge BK Hariprasad, and sent to  Kharge, Thakor told mediapersons flanked by former GPCC chief Amit Chavda and Shailesh Parmar, who was the former deputy CLP leader.

More from Ahmedabad

Congress won only 17 seats, which is one MLA short of its eligibility to appoint a leader of opposition in the state assembly, which is to meet for the first time Monday.Congress won only 17 seats, which is one MLA short of its eligibility to appoint a leader of opposition in the state assembly, which is to meet for the first time Monday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
For Argentina, a win more than football: Messi & Co. give compatriots...Premium
For Argentina, a win more than football: Messi & Co. give compatriots...
Hooch deaths: A policy failure foretold, Nitish Kumar caught in a trapPremium
Hooch deaths: A policy failure foretold, Nitish Kumar caught in a trap
Fifa World Cup final: A look at Lionel Messi’s legacy and compariso...Premium
Fifa World Cup final: A look at Lionel Messi’s legacy and compariso...
West Champaran ‘virtually’ shows the way to address teacher s...Premium
West Champaran ‘virtually’ shows the way to address teacher s...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-12-2022 at 12:57:07 am
Next Story

At French embassy in Delhi, hope and heartbreak

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close