Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
GPCB official arrested in disproportionate assets case

As per the release, Shah's worth of his properties are 98.07 per cent higher than his known source of income.
The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Saturday arrested a senior environmental engineer of Gujarat Pollution Control Bureau (GPCB) in Porbandar Anilkumar Shah under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly having disproportionate assets worth over Rs 3 crore.

Earlier, Shah held the position of member secretary, GPCB.

According to a release from the ACB, Shah served as the member secretary of GPCB between 2006 and 2020. And during this tenure, he allegedly misused his position and gathered properties worth Rs 3.57 crore which is disproportionate to his income.

As per the release, Shah’s worth of his properties are 98.07 per cent higher than his known source of income. He is alleged to have bought the properties under his and family members’ names.

A case was registered against Shah in 2022 under various sections of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988. He had moved to the Gujarat High Court against the case and had applied for anticipatory bail, which was granted. He had then appeared before the bureau, and was arrested on Saturday afternoon.

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 19:50 IST
