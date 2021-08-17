‘Govt’s negligence during Covid’: Gujarat Congress to take out two-month yatra

In response to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Jan Aashirwad Yatra, the Gujarat Congress on Monday announced a two-month “Nyay Yatra”, emphasising on alleged negligence of the state government during the Covid pandemic and to demand “justice” for those who died of Covid.

At a press conference in Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in Paldi of Ahmedabad on Tuesday, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Chavda said, “We are going through a time of crisis with inflation, corruption, recession and unemployment and all sections of the society are being harassed. During this pandemic, it was the duty of the government to ensure to protect people’s lives, giving medical infrastructure for their healthcare and give relief to those struck financially. However, it is with regret we tell you that this insensitive government failed to protect life or provide relief to people.”

“Instead of feeling ashamed, there are busy celebrating festivals. Over 2 lakh people died in Gujarat due to Covid… due to inefficiency of the government… similar to indirect murder… We have been sending applications to the state government demanding compensation to those who died due to Covid and give relief to those who had to spend their lifetime savings in private hospitals. We had also sought for judicial inquiry into the inefficiency due to which people were devoid of medical oxygen, hospital beds and medicines,” Chavda said adding the government was not serious on any of these issues but were busy spending the “taxpayers’ money in celebrating political events”.

“To channelise the pain and anger of over 6 crore Gujaratis, the Congress will start from August 16 and for the next two months, we will take out Nyay Yatra (Justice Rally) to each city and village. This Nyay Yatra is to show that the deaths of so many people in Gujarat occurred due to criminal negligence of the government and demand that kin of each person who died of Covid must be given a compensation of Rs 4 lakh. If a government official or staff has died of Covid, a family member must be given a government job,” Chavda added.

Announcing that they will set up a virtual memorial for the people in Gujarat who have died of Covid, Chavda said, “Through the Nyay Yatra, we will collect details of those who died of Covid and make a virtual memorial for them so that their loved ones can come to the website and pay respect to them and the entire world can remember them.”