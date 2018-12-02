Govt’s move to bail out IL&FS smacks of scandal: Ex-CM

Quoting newspaper reports about the Gujarat government’s plan to buy 50 per cent equity stake of the crisis-hit IL&FS (Infrastructure Learning and Financial Services) in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (or GIFT City) project, former chief minister Suresh Mehta, in a letter to Governor O P Kohli, has warned against any such move, saying it smacks of a scandal.

Calling the government’s decision “to save a sinking company by using public money” as unprecedented, exceptional and surprising, Mehta said, “The government wants to give money to this company in the context of GIFT City, which makes it more serious. GIFT City is already in controversy. Another bid to bail ILFS this way certainly smacks of a scandal.”

He said the government has no right to give funds to sick companies in this manner. He said that this being a policy matter, it could not be decided without special permission of the Assembly. “Otherwise, it would be unconstitutional and illegal, and will open the gates for other ailing companies,” he added.