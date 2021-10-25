Govt’s job to create awareness among people to hold it accountable: Gujarat Health Minister

It is the government’s job to create awareness among people that they could “hold it by its collar” for accountability, said Gujarat Minister of Health and Family Welfare Rushikesh Patel on Sunday.

“Be it traders, businessmen or farmers, everyone is aware in the 21st century. Take the small issue of (errant) electricity (supply) that we faced only for three days but farmers would call every day enquiring. Such is the awareness that — be it for development or their own issues — they can hold the government or administrators by their collars, without any fear and with authority, tell them that this is our issue and resolve it. It is the government’s job to cultivate such awareness among people,” Patel said.

Patel also said the state government will certainly listen to them before taking small or big decisions and have taken note of all their issues, the minister assured as he addressed the 73rd annual conference of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Gujarat State Branch.

Talking about the Clinical Establishment Act (Gujarat Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act 2021, he said, “The rules are being framed for which my officials have completed the work and have told me twice or thrice to move forward (in finalising). But I have kept it aside because meeting you (the stakeholders) is pending.”

“In any issue, IAS officers, bureaucrats or politicians take decisions as per their understanding but consultations with both the sides — the accused and the complainant — are important to take a balanced decision. I have been told that this will lead to increasing the capital costs of small hospitals but I assure you that we will sit, understand and only then move forward in a balanced manner. We will not take one-sided decisions,” he further stated.

The Gujarat Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2021 was promulgated citing issues of “regulating and controlling” of the private health sector. These issues include “inadequate and inappropriate treatment, excessive use of higher technologies and wasting of scarce resources to serious problems of medical malpractice and negligence”. The need to ensure uniform standards of facilities and services by the clinical establishments throughout the state has been felt for a long, states the Bill, passed by the

Legislative Assembly on April 2. The Act repeals the Gujarat Nursing Homes Registration Act, 1949 from the state.

Speaking of the government’s role, the health minister said the government was not only for old traditional administrative functions but also to reach each and every house of the poor to understand problems with empathy.

Dr Paresh Majmudar, a paediatrician from Vadodara, was appointed the new president of Gujarat Medical Association, IMA, and Dr Mehul Shah, an orthopaedic surgeon from Ahmedabad, became the new honorary secretary for the year 2020-21.