Govt working hard to hike pay scale of police personnel: Sanghavi

August 11, 2022 11:56:11 pm
Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi on Thursday said that the state government is “working hard” to come up with an amicable solution for pay hike for state police personnel, and added that “politics should not be done on this issue”.
The minister’s statement came a day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, during his Gujarat visit, promised to implement the “best pay scale” for Gujarat police personnel if his party is voted to power in the Assembly polls.
State Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who was in Surat, told mediapersons, “On the issue of low grade pay scale of low-rung police personnel in Gujarat, the state government is working hard and carrying out meeting with the department officials concerned to come up with an amicable solution..”
Without naming AAP, Sanghavi added, “Attempts were made to misguide the people, on this issue… Politics should not be done on this issue.”
Meanwhile, Sanghavi, celebrated Raksha Bandhan festival at his home.
