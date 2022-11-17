Govt won’t spare anyone found guilty in Morbi tragedy: Paatil

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Gujarat president CR Paatil Thursday brushed aside allegations that the state government was shielding the Oreva group that was in charge of the maintenance of the suspension bridge in Morbi that collapsed and said action will be taken against all those found guilty in the investigations.

Replying to questions during a media briefing at the party’s media centre in Ahmedabad Thursday, Paatil said, “The government will not spare anyone. The FIR is clear. Nobody is named in it. Whatever that comes out in the inquiry, whoever is found guilty will be included in the FIR… Action will be taken against whoever found guilty.”

Rebutting allegations that the Oreva Group used “political connections”, Paatil said, “Those making allegations can say whatever they want. Do think who are the people making these allegations”, in an apparent reference to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“The people of Morbi know that when this incident happened, the first to reach there were BJP workers and leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Gujarat but if he had gone there immediately, it would have hindered the rescue operations. All three defence forces were deployed by him for rescue operations. Both CM and Home Minister stayed there 24 hours till the rescue operations were complete. From CS (chief secretary) till all officials were there and quick decisions were taken,” he said.

Adding that all affected were rescued and given immediate (medical) treatment, Paatil said, “Right from the workers who went down in the river to putting the entire machinery into this, the BJP put up its entire strength. People have also realised that no leader from any other party came. Those who came made statements in front of the media and did not participate in any rescue operations.”

Announcing that from November 18, the party will take up a door-to-door campaign drive after the completion of nomination and verification process for 89 seats that will go to polls in the first phase on December 1, Paatil said senior leaders from both Centre and state will be roped in for the same. As many as 82 seats will be covered from November 18 to 20, he said.

About focus on Morbi and senior party leaders, including Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, coming to campaign on Friday, Paatil said, “Yogi ji is in Surat, too, tomorrow… We do not focus one particular area… all leaders will visit every area and locality.”

On party ticket to Payal Kukrani, daughter of Manoj Kukrani who was sentenced to life imprisonment for his role in the Naroda Patiya massacre case during the 2002 Gujarat riots and later granted bail, Paatil said, “As per court’s decision, he was sentenced… His daughter is a doctor and is married. She must have been 10-15 years old at the time of this incident. Today she is capable and can contest the election… We are making her contest this election on these merits.”

On AAP candidate in Surat who withdrew his nomination and issued a statement that he does not have Rs 80 lakh to 1 crore to distribute among workers, Paatil said, “Even a hen takes care of its chicks, and he is their candidate whom they should take care of but they don’t. Some withdraw their name and then say BJP are gunde (criminals) kidnapped them. Why do you use such words because they are amid gunde and are involved in such work only… We don’t try to make anyone withdraw (nomination). I want to give them this suggestion through media that they should take care of their candidates.”