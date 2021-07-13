Govt will decide on law to control population at appropriate time: Gujarat Dy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Tuesday said the BJP government will take a decision to introduce a new law for controlling population growth at an appropriate time. (File photo)

Stating that Gujarat has already taken steps to encourage politicians fighting local body polls to have fewer kids, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Tuesday said the BJP government will take a decision to introduce a new law for controlling population growth at an appropriate time.

“We started this several years ago in Gujarat. In the local body elections conducted by the State Election Commission, including those for municipalities, municipal corporations, taluka panchayats and district panchayats, the contesting candidates cannot have more than two kids.

This has been successfully implemented. Similar smaller laws have also been made to control population growth,” said Patel while interacting with media persons on the sidelines of an event held to inaugurate Maharashtra Samaj Bhavan built at a cost of Rs 6 crore at Gandhinagar, Sector-11. BJP president CR Paatil was also present.

He said the government and the health department have been trying to spread awareness regarding the benefits of a small family. “Different states in the country are bringing new laws to control population. When the time comes, we will study these laws and according to the need, the state government will take a decision,” added Patel.

He was responding to a question on whether the Gujarat government was considering to bring in a law like Uttar Pradesh to control population growth in the state. The comments from Gujarat comes a couple of days after Uttar Pradesh unveiled the new Population Policy 2021-30.

In January 2021, three candidates from municipal corporations in Vadodara and Rajkot were disqualified under the two-child policy of the state. Each of the candidates had three children.