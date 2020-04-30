Govt was busy with Trump event, buying MLAs as Covid was spreading: Congress chief

The GPCC president also said that Congress in Gujarat had submitted their complete support of the lockdown in national interest. (File) The GPCC president also said that Congress in Gujarat had submitted their complete support of the lockdown in national interest. (File)

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee President Amit Chavda on Thursday alleged that the BJP-led state government did not take any “pro-active” steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as it was “busy” with the “Namaste Trump” event and “buying Congress MLAs”.

He also said that with Gujarat recording the second-highest number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country, mass random testing on the lines of South Korea should be done in the state.

In a video message, Chavda said that despite warnings from the World Health Organisation and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on the potential spread of coronavirus in February itself, the government did not take any pro-active steps.

“We know that on January 30, the World Health Organisation had told everyone in the country that the coronavirus will reach India slowly and eventually. On February 12, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted and reminded the government on several occasions that the virus will enter India on a large scale and proactive steps must be taken. However, the Gujarat government was busy spending over Rs 100 crore in Namaste Trump event and assembling a crowd of lakhs of people for the event. It was busy purchasing Congress MLAs in Gujarat and in Madhya Pradesh, it was busy toppling a democratically-elected government with money and power,” the state Congress president alleged.

The GPCC president also said that Congress in Gujarat had submitted their complete support of the lockdown in national interest, however, the state government did nothing to address the pandemic since the first case in the state broke out on March 19.

“After 41 days of the outbreak of first case, what is the status of Gujarat today? We have over 4,000 positive cases with Gujarat being the second-most affected state in India and the state with least recovery rate nationwide. Only lockdown cannot defeat the virus pandemic and even the world acknowledges this fact. Along with lockdown, we must do mass random testing on the lines of South Korea. Currently, Gujarat is testing only 1300 people per day, and ideally it should have been 5000 per day. This government has failed to protect the lives of its own citizens,” alleged Chavda.

