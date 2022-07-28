Govt unveils Semiconductor Policy, to set up Semicon city

Announcing its Semiconductor Policy 2022-’27, the Gujarat government on Wednesday promised to create two lakh new jobs and a “Semicon City” on 5,000-10,000 acres at Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR) where land, power and water will be provided at subsidised rates.

The policy unveiled by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated, “The Government of Gujarat is desirous of becoming a pioneer state in realising Government of India’s mission to make India a global hub for ESDM sector and help in creating a robust semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem, equalling to that of the existing East-Asian Region.”

The policy looks to attract semiconductor fabrication units, display fabrication units, silicon photonics and semiconductor assembly, testing, marking and packaging facilities to Gujarat.

This dedicated policy for semiconductors is expected to co-exist with an Electronic Policy 2016-’21 of the state government that is expected to be revised soon.

“This is the first time any state government has come out with a dedicated semiconductor policy. Some states have electronic policy. The Gujarat State Electronic Mission will implement the semiconductor policy along with the electronic policy… One semiconductor fabrication unit requires an investment of Rs 20,000-30,000 crore. Right now this segment is dominated by Taiwan and requirement of these chips are going to increase exponentially as we move forward,” said Vijay Nehra, secretary, science and technology department of the state government.

Gujarat, which has a weak information technology and electronics ecosystem compared to some of the larger states, promises to facilitate land allotments, expedite approvals and ready access to utilities such as power, water and gas to eligible projects.

The state will provide 75 per cent subsidy on the first 200 acres required for a fabrication project. Additional land required for the project or for other projects approved under India Semiconductor Mission will be provided at a 50 per cent subsidy. The subsidy on land shall be provided only to projects set up at Dholera SIR.

“We will create a Semicon city in Dholera (SIR), as we have lot of land available there. This city will be spread over 5,000-10,000 acres and about two lakh jobs will be created in the next five years,” Nehra added.

Projects will also be entitled to power tariff subsidy of Rs 2 per unit for a period of 10 years. The disbursement of power subsidy will be done in yearly installments. This subsidy is over and above the exemption on paying electricity duty. For projects with significant FDI or projects relocating from overseas locations, the government could provide power tariff subsidy at an enhanced rate for a limited period of time.

All eligible projects will be provided water at Rs 12 per cubic metre for a period of five years. Thereafter water tariff will be increased at rate of 10 per cent on a year-on-year basis for subsequent five years.

All projects approved by the India Semiconductor Mission will be eligible to receive additional capital assistance from the Gujarat government over and above the assistance given by the Government of India. This assistance will be provided at a rate of 40 per cent of the capex assistance given by GoI.