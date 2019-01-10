Govt to set up 1,000-MW solar plant in Dholera: Vijay Rupani CM

The Gujarat government plans to set up a 1,000 MW solar power plant on Dholera coast as part of the government’s target to produce 15,000 MW of renewable energy, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Wednesday ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 18.

He said that the government on Wednesday “took critical decisions and readied policies that would enable the renewable energy sector”. “Because of the salinity ingress (Dholera being on the coast), we might face some extra cost in the infrastructure laying of the solar park, which the state will help out with, but in the end it will help us produce electricity at low cost,” said Rupani, adding that setting up any other industry on the coast “involved hassles like getting (Coastal Zone Regulation) clearances, which would not come in the way of a solar park”.

Through the last eight editions of Vibrant Gujarat summits the renewable energy sector has realised only 7.35 per cent of the investments valued at Rs 40,345 crore, as reported by The Indian Express earlier this week.

Defending the outcomes of the summits, Rupani said that “even to make a decision to buy a two-bedroom flat, a family can take about two years. We are talking about investments worth Rs 5,000 crore. They will at least take five years”.