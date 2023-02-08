Govt to procure tuvar, gram, castor from farmers at MSP

The Gujarat government will start buying tuvar, gram and castor from farmers at Minimum Support Price (MSP) between March 10 and June 7, said senior minister and spokesperson of the government Rushikesh Patel.

The minister was briefing media persons about the decisions taken in the weekly cabinet meeting Tuesday.

Patel said that registration of farmers for the procurement at MSP is on at E-Samruddhi portal of National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited (NAFED) since February 1.

Patel said that as per advance estimates, the cultivation of tuvar, gram and castor in the state is in 2.10 lakh hectare, 7.31 lakh hectare and 3.21 lakh hectare area respectively.

The MSP for tuvar, gram and castor has been fixed at Rs 6,600 per quintal, Rs 5,335 per quintal and Rs 5,450 per quintal respectively.