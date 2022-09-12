scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Govt to make dashboards for scientific findings: MoS

While addressing the concluding ceremony of the two-day ‘Centre State Science Conclave’ which was presided over by Union Minister of State (MoS) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said the conclave will set new parameters as a result of the work culture established by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The MoS said that a dashboard will be prepared for other states to emulate the initiatives and achievements related to science and technology, and in the future, an app will be created.

A dashboard for states to emulate scientific findings and Science conclaves will be organised every year in different states for development of science and technology, announced Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, at Science City in Ahmedabad Sunday.

“We will hold such Centre State Science Conclaves every year in different states,” an official release issued by the state government said quoting Singh.

While addressing the concluding ceremony of the two-day ‘Centre State Science Conclave’ which was presided over by Union Minister of State (MoS) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said the conclave will set new parameters as a result of the work culture established by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The MoS said that a dashboard will be prepared for other states to emulate the initiatives and achievements related to science and technology, and in the future, an app will be created. “Centre and states will be connected with each other through the dashboard,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The world view from Kartavya PathPremium
The world view from Kartavya Path
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857Premium
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857
Five reasons why Apple Watch Ultra will become the aspirational upgrade f...Premium
Five reasons why Apple Watch Ultra will become the aspirational upgrade f...
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...Premium
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...
More from Ahmedabad

He also appealed to each state to appoint a nodal officer, who would maintain constant contact with the central government. The minister also presented the idea of forming the Centre State Science Council.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 03:01:27 am
Next Story

Missing for 4 days, 4 trekkers rescued from Tibba region

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless
Opinion

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Woman caught on camera slapping security guard repeatedly, arrested
Noida again

Woman caught on camera slapping security guard repeatedly, arrested

Supreme Court scheduled to hear over 200 PILs Monday including against CAA

Supreme Court scheduled to hear over 200 PILs Monday including against CAA

TRS ‘national party’ in the works: KCR’s national ambitions at full steam

TRS ‘national party’ in the works: KCR’s national ambitions at full steam

How a solar eclipse assisted the fall of Delhi in 1857
Express Research

How a solar eclipse assisted the fall of Delhi in 1857

Premium
At J&K rally, Ghulam Nabi Azad says will announce new party in 10 days

At J&K rally, Ghulam Nabi Azad says will announce new party in 10 days

Besides the UK, Charles is also King of Canada, Australia and NZ — how?
Express Explained

Besides the UK, Charles is also King of Canada, Australia and NZ — how?

Nigam Nuggehalli writes: Life is not an exam and other such hacks
Opinion

Nigam Nuggehalli writes: Life is not an exam and other such hacks

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies
ICYMI

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 11: Latest News
Advertisement