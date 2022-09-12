Govt to make dashboards for scientific findings: MoS

A dashboard for states to emulate scientific findings and Science conclaves will be organised every year in different states for development of science and technology, announced Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, at Science City in Ahmedabad Sunday.

“We will hold such Centre State Science Conclaves every year in different states,” an official release issued by the state government said quoting Singh.

While addressing the concluding ceremony of the two-day ‘Centre State Science Conclave’ which was presided over by Union Minister of State (MoS) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said the conclave will set new parameters as a result of the work culture established by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The MoS said that a dashboard will be prepared for other states to emulate the initiatives and achievements related to science and technology, and in the future, an app will be created. “Centre and states will be connected with each other through the dashboard,” he added.

He also appealed to each state to appoint a nodal officer, who would maintain constant contact with the central government. The minister also presented the idea of forming the Centre State Science Council.