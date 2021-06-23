Govt to file plea in Gujarat HC to reduce fine for mask violation

On Monday, Gujarat witnessed 151 new Covid cases and two new fatalities taking the total active count to 5,639 and total official Covid death figures to 10,034.

The Gujarat government on Tuesday announced that it will file a petition in Gujarat High Court seeking reduction in fine for mask violation to Rs 500 from Rs 1,000. The state government on August 11, 2020 had announced an increase in fine for mask violation in public from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 as per directives of the High Court.

As per a statement released by the information department of state government on Tuesday, “As per instructions of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, the state government will urge the high court to reduce the fine for mask violation to Rs 500 from Rs 1,000. The CM has instructed the concerned department of the state government to make the request to the high court, keeping in view the interest of the people.”