Govt to effect changes in state GST Act

The Gujarat government has decided to make appropriate changes in the state Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act to provide relief to taxpayers in view of the nationwide lockdown.

Addressing media persons after a cabinet meeting in Gandhinagar on Wednesday, Ashwini Kumar, secretary to Chief Minister, said, “The cabinet decided to make changes to the state GST Act and increase the time duration for filing returns. Details will be announced after a notification is made.”

The official said that in the original GST Act, there was no provision to increase or decrease the time duration for filing of returns or other matters. “So the Centre passed an ordinance on March 31 making necessary changes. In the same context, the state government will also make appropriate changes as discussed in the cabinet meeting today and a detailed notification will be brought out to help those paying GST,” he added.

MLA LAD funds

At the cabinet meeting held via video-conference, it was also decided that MLA local area development (MLA LAD) grant of Rs 273 crore, which was to be given to the MLAs for the year 2020-21, will be diverted to the disaster fund. “This money will be used to help people during COVID-19,” Kumar said.

The cabinet also decided that all MLAs, ministers, Speaker and the Leader of Opposition will take a 30 per cent cut in their basic salaries for one year. “This decision will help the government use the money for the fight against COVID-19,” the official said.

9,500 beds ready

The government also said that a close to 9500 beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients have been kept ready in Gujarat. This includes over 4,000 beds in 31 private and trust-run hospitals in 26 districts and an additional 3,200 beds at government-run hospitals in 28 districts. In the four big cities of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot, dedicated COVID hospitals with a total of 2,200 beds has been kept ready with ICU and ventilators, the official added.

‘No information’

When asked if the lockdown in Gujarat will be extended beyond April 14, Ashwini Kumar said, “I have no information regarding this… However, I know for sure that the coming week, every day is important for the safety and health of the people of the state.” He asked people not to lose patience during the lockdown.

