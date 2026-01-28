Govt that disappoints followers of Sanatan Dharma will never return to power: Amit Shah in Gujarat

UNION MINISTER for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah said on Tuesday that he was confident that by the blessings of saints, now a government that disappoints followers of Sanatan Dharma would never come to power in the country. Shah was addressing a gathering of the Swaminarayan Temple, Kalupur, to celebrate 200 years of the writing of Shikshapatri, a sacred code of conduct in 212 Sanskrit verses written by Lord Swaminarayan in 1826, in Gandhinagar.

“For the past 11 years, this country has been governed under the leadership of son of Gujarat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After Independence, followers of a number of sects of Sanatan Dharma were waiting for a government which gives importance to Sanatan Dharma and governs the country accordingly.”

He also said that a temple of Lord Ram that was destroyed around 550 years ago has been built under the leadership of PM Modi, fulfilling the wish of the people who waited for it for long. He added that the abrogation of Article 370, end of triple talaq practice and the beginning of uniform civil code for all religions has also been done under PM Modi’s leadership.

He said that works related to Yoga, Ayurveda, cow protection and restoration of pilgrimages such as Badrinath, Kedarnath, Kashi Vishwanath, Mahakaal and Somnath have also been done in the past 11 years.

He then said, “I am confident that by the blessings of saints, now a government that disappoints followers of Sanatan Dharma will never come to power in this country.”

Shah highlighted the importance of the contribution of Bhagwan Swaminarayan and added that youths should carefully study Shikshapatri written by him. He said that one of the most important aspects in Shikshapatri is related to a person’s conduct.

He said, “In a way, Shikshapatri is the moral constitution for one’s life. One who does not decide the moral constitution for life can never progress.” The Union minister added that Lord Swaminarayan has pointed out various virtues in one’s life such as personal character, social limitations, service, restraint, compassion, nonviolence and duty in Shikshapatri.

Story continues below this ad

He added that the essence of Shikshapatri’s message can be summed up in “welfare of all”.

Shah hailed the contribution of Lord Swaminarayan in bringing social reforms against the social evil practice of killing newborn girls and promoting girl education by running a campaign in that regard. He also remembered Lord Swaminarayan’s contribution in opposing animal sacrifice while also spreading a message against casteism and untouchability in those days.