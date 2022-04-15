Govt running media trial of selective leak stories, says Owaisi

Days after communal clashes were reported from towns of Gujarat during Ram Navami processions, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi accused the state government of running a “media trial of selective leak stories”, during his one-day visit to Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Owaisi arrived in Ahmedabad to interact with his party officials and mobilise cadre in Gujarat ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

At a press conference in Ahmedabad, he criticised the BJP-led state government for allegedly failing to stop the communal clashes at Himmatnagar in Sabarkantha and Khambhat in Anand on April 10 which resulted in the death of one person.

“This narrative is being set in the media that it has always been the minority community who starts stone-pelting and they are always guilty. We don’t agree to this… Please stop this trial by selective leak stories and if you have any video evidence of what happened, make it public. These stories of ‘preplanned conspiracy’ have gotten old and hold no ground today,” said Owaisi.

“If violence happens anywhere, the responsibility of it lies solely on the government and in this case, the state government. If you will go through the inquiry commission reports that have come in the past 20-25 years, they say that if the state government doesn’t want then violence doesn’t happen, and if they want then it does. I believe the state government has failed to maintain law and order and harmony in their state and that’s why such incidents occurred. We demand action against the culprits after a proper inquiry,” said Owaisi.

Days after the communal clashes in Khambhat town of Anand, the police had claimed in a press conference Wednesday that the Ram Navami procession was allegedly attacked under a pre-planned conspiracy.

The AIMIM contested elections in Gujarat for the first time during the local body polls in 2021 where it won 17 seats.