Govt rains subsidies worth Rs 26,511 cr; 19 per cent more than last year

Despite the criticism surrounding “revdis” during the recently concluded state assembly elections, the first budget of the re-elected Bhupendra Patel government in Gujarat shows a 19 per cent jump in the quantum of subsidies promised for financial year 2023-24.

The government is expected to provide subsidies worth Rs 26,511 crore or free of cost services during the next fiscal. The budget presented by Finance Minister Kanu Desai on Friday promises free LPG refills, free of cost travel on state transportation buses, bicycles and medical treatment, among others.

Power subsidy to the agriculture sector is the largest contributor to subsidies.

The Rs 12,112-crore subsidy provided by the energy and petrochemicals department and the Rs 3,068-crore subsidy provided by the agriculture and cooperation department, together account for over 57 per cent of the total subsidies provided the state government proposed for the year 2023-24.

The subsidies provided by the food and civil supplies department are expected to rise by 193 per cent, while those provided by the ports and transport department are expected to go up by 190 per cent, compared to 2022-23. Similarly the subsidies provided by agriculture and energy departments are projected to rise by 67 per cent and 11 per cent respectively.

Principal Secretary finance department JP Gupta told The Indian Express, “There are two kinds of subsidies. One is for social security where assistance is given for old age pension, scholarships, upliftment of the poor and marginalised. The other is for encouraging private investment, like assistance to MSME, larger players, etc. Since both have to be pushed, the subsidies increase.”

In the budget, the BJP government also made a provision of Rs 500 crore for refilling two cooking gas cylinders every year free of cost to 39 lakh families under Ujjwala Yojana.

An additional Rs 52 crore has been allocated for free of cost travel for physically challenged persons in state transport buses, Rs 75 crore for providing bicycles free of cost to two lakh girls under Saraswati Sadhana Yojana and Rs 64 crore for 400 Gyan Setu Day Schools providing free of cost education to two lakh students of government schools

from classes 6 to 12.

The budget has also allocated Rs 1,600 crore for free medical treatment under PMJAY-Mukhyamantri Amrutam Yojana.