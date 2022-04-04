Govt primary teachers can now seek transfer in 5 yrs

The Gujarat government announced new transfer rules for nearly two lakh government primary teachers and head teachers on Sunday.

Under the new rules notified for vidyasahayak, primary teachers, upper primary teachers and head teachers of government schools, the condition of working for 10 years at one place before applying for transfer has been reduced to five years.

Announcing the revised rules, Education Minister Jitu Vaghani Sunday stated that the state government was working for six months to revise the transfer rules.

“Considering the representations from state teachers’ associations, the resolution has been notified Sunday keeping in view the interest of nearly two lakh teachers… This will benefit more than two lakh teachers and their families, thus a population of 10 lakh,” he said while briefing the media.

Vaghani added that in 2012, rules were notified on transfer of primary teachers for which there were several submissions made by the primary teachers unions for a change in these rules.

“Teachers who are appointed on the condition of working in one place for 10 years before being eligible for a transfer will be able to apply for district transfer after five years. Also, if the spouses of government employees who are transferable from one district to another are primary teachers or head teachers in a government school, they can be placed on deputation in the district where the government employee is transferred,” the minister said.

He added that from now on, the benefit of spouse’s case will be applicable in the case of grant-in-aid institutions, public enterprises of the Gujarat government, central and state government companies.

On the last day of the Gujarat Assembly’s budget session last month, Vaghani had announced to pass a resolution on transfers in two days.

Giving details of the amendments made in the rules, the minister said that the rules for transfer of primary teachers were notified through a resolution dated 23 May, 2012.

“New rules were prepared by the state government keeping in view the interest of recognised educational associations as well as teachers. Instead of teachers who were given the benefit of district relocation against 40 per cent vacancy till now, the benefit of 100 per cent vacancy in that district will be given,” he stated.

Further, in the district transfer fairs, for reciprocal and district internal transfers, the mandatory provision of teachers belonging to that particular district seeking internal transfer has been removed.

In another announcement, the Education Minister said that the last date for applying for reciprocal transfer has been extended to May 3 from March 26.

A grievance redressal committee has been constituted for transfer grievances to which teachers can submit any representation or complaint regarding transfer, so that teachers are exempted from unnecessary litigation, the minister added.