Govt planning to make Vapi a municipal corporation: Gujarat Finance Minister Kanu Desai

Pointing to the rapidly rising population of Vapi municipality, Gujarat Finance Minister on Kanu Desai Saturday said the government was moving towards elevating Vapi as a municipal corporation.

“Vapi is an industrial city. It houses 2,200 industrial units which could be the biggest industrial cluster in Asia,” said Desai while participating in an event where Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel laid the foundation stones of various projects worth over Rs 500 crore for Vapi.

“The population of Vapi municipality is increasing. It is between 2.5-3 crore. There is a notified area alongside. The population of adjoining villages are also increasing and people in these villages are facing hurdles related to construction activities. We will move towards making Vapi a municipal corporation,” said Desai who also holds the Energy and Petrochemicals portfolios.

In the last Vapi municipality elections, BJP had won 41 of the 44 seats.

“This time we are going with a target of 44 seats and I expect cooperation from the citizens,” said Desai during his speech.

The minister said the state government was working towards ensuring that the city in South Gujarat does not get flooded during the monsoon.

Desai also announced a free drainage connection to all registered property owners of the Vapi municipality.

“Ahead of Diwali, I want to give some good news to the people of Vapi. All the 82,000 properties registered in Vapi will get a drainage connection free of cost. The development plan for Vapi has also been approved and apart from the ring road which is already built, other roads will be expanded,” he said.

The minister also pointed out a number of steps taken by the government to address the treatment of sewage and drinking water in the city.

He said tapped drinking water will be provided to all residents by 2022.

“Vapi has seen a lot of progress. Work on 110 kilometres of underground drainage has been completed. Only work on 30-odd kilometres remain and even that will be completed shortly. We have also built an STP and work on a second one will begin.,” he said adding that a solid waste management system built at a cost of Rs 10 crore is also ready.

Earlier in the day, CM Patel flagged off new buses for the Vapi municipality. He also laid the foundation stone for an auditorium, railway overbridges and other projects.