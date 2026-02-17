Govt inks pact with CERC to develop Consumer Responsibility Index in state

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A TRIPARTITE Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Gujarat Department of Consumer Affairs, the Consumer Education and Research Centre (CERC) and CARE Edge to develop and implement Consumer Responsibility Index (CRI) in Gujarat on Sunday.
The primary mission of the Consumer Responsibility Index (CRI) is to design and implement a framework that is transparent, credible, and easily understood by the general public. Through independent and professional assessments, the CRI aims to promote informed decision-making among consumers, consumer groups while simultaneously encouraging service providers to adopt the highest quality standards and ethical policies.
Commending the visionary leadership behind the initiative, the Chairman of CERC Dr Sunil Parekh said, “CERC applauds the Ministry of Consumer Affairs Government of Gujarat for their proactive stance in institutionalising consumer rights through this index. This partnership marks a transformative shift where corporate responsibility is no longer just a concept but will become a measurable standard, and CERC is honoured to work alongside the Government and CARE Edge to build a framework that empowers every citizen of India with clarity and confidence.”
Until now, he added, consumers are much neglected by the industries and they are treated as mere customers. The agreement brings together the Department of Consumer Affairs – Government of Gujarat, the Consumer Education and Research Centre (CERC), and CARE Edge to address a long-standing gap in how industries are evaluated regarding their treatment of customers. By placing the Indian consumer at the “centre stage of future development”, the CRI will serve as a critical tool to incentivise ethical business practices and ensure a transparent, responsible marketplace.
“This collaboration marks a definitive shift toward a market environment where consumer trust is strengthened through rigorous research and data-driven accountability,” Dr Parekh added.
CERC also signed an MoU with the Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of Gujarat to jointly develop of an ecosystem for creating consumer awareness, sensitising youth and citizens about consumer rights, steering Cyber Surakshit Gujarat as well as setting up conciliation and pre-litigation centres in all districts of Gujarat, thus developing a Gujarat model of making justice accessible and affordable to the consumers.
This pioneering framework was formalised on Sunday in the presence of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi, Minister of State, Ministry of Consumer Affairs Nimuben Bambhaniya, Cabinet Minister, Department of Consumer Affairs Ramanbhai Bhikhabhai Solanki, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs PC Baranda, Mona Khandhar Principal Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs and Gandhinagar Mayor Miraben Patel signalling a high-level commitment to corporate accountability and consumer protection.
E-dot
Cutting complaints
While the first draft of the CRI framework will be out in 60 days and be followed by the launch of the index, once launched it is expected to reduce consumer complaints significantly. Several parameters including the product itself (how easy is it to use, how easy is to repair), services (if a fault appears how efficient is the response and repair), customers (how will the consumers protected), information shared with the customers on the green products are some of the areas that will be factored in. The CRI will force companies to look at consumers more seriously and not as merely customers but consumers, experts said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
ElevenLabs sees India as a crucial market for their voice AI technology and is focused on ensuring its safety and ethical use. The founders' personal experiences in Poland have shaped their vision of making information accessible to all. With a large presence in India, the company is constantly innovating and believes the country can set global standards for AI governance.