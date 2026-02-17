Govt inks pact with CERC to develop Consumer Responsibility Index in state

A TRIPARTITE Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Gujarat Department of Consumer Affairs, the Consumer Education and Research Centre (CERC) and CARE Edge to develop and implement Consumer Responsibility Index (CRI) in Gujarat on Sunday.

The primary mission of the Consumer Responsibility Index (CRI) is to design and implement a framework that is transparent, credible, and easily understood by the general public. Through independent and professional assessments, the CRI aims to promote informed decision-making among consumers, consumer groups while simultaneously encouraging service providers to adopt the highest quality standards and ethical policies.

Commending the visionary leadership behind the initiative, the Chairman of CERC Dr Sunil Parekh said, “CERC applauds the Ministry of Consumer Affairs Government of Gujarat for their proactive stance in institutionalising consumer rights through this index. This partnership marks a transformative shift where corporate responsibility is no longer just a concept but will become a measurable standard, and CERC is honoured to work alongside the Government and CARE Edge to build a framework that empowers every citizen of India with clarity and confidence.”