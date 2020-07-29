Govt opposes Hardik’s plea on bail condition in case related to Patidar agitation in Gujarat

Working president of Gujarat unit of Congress Hardik Patel Working president of Gujarat unit of Congress Hardik Patel

The state government has opposed an application by the working president of Gujarat unit of Congress Hardik Patel seeking deletion of his bail condition that prohibits him from travelling outside the state without the court’s permission. To oppose Patel’s application filed on June 30, the state, before the sessions court in Ahmedabad, broadly reiterated on his “criminal antecedents” and instances where he skipped trial appearances in relation to a sedition case.

Represented by advocates Anand Yagnik and Rafik Lokhandwala, Patel submitted that his “political adversaries” are taking advantage of the restriction imposed on him owing to his bail condition and that no such condition has been imposed on the co-accused. Patel was granted protection from arrest by the Supreme Court in March this year pertaining to a 2015 FIR registered against him following the Patidar agitation across the state. The FIR was filed at the Ahmedabad Department of Crime Branch (DCB) police station.

