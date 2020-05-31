Govt offices and city bus operations to start tomorrow in Ahmedabad

Except containment zones, the rules for which will also be re-drawn Sunday and continue to be restricted, the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for cinemas, restaurants and malls will be announced in the coming week. Except containment zones, the rules for which will also be re-drawn Sunday and continue to be restricted, the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for cinemas, restaurants and malls will be announced in the coming week.

City bus services and intra-state bus services will begin in Ahmedabad from Monday onward, though they will run at restricted capacity, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said while announcing relaxations for the state after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs issued notification and guidelines for unlock -1. Even shops will remain open till 7 pm instead of 4 pm, and the odd-even plan will be discontinued, giving way to full-fledged re-opening of businesses. The state secretariat and other offices will also resume with full capacity.

Ahmedabad will see resumption of the Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service buses after nearly two months which will run at 50 per cent capacity, although there was no word from the chief minister on whether autorickshaws will be allowed to function in the cities of Ahmedabad and Surat that was restricted when opening for lockdown 4.

Rupani made the announcements live on Facebook, flanked by Deputy CM Nitin Patel, minister of state for home Pradeepsinh Jadeja, chief secretary Anil Mukim, DGP Shivanand Jha and a host of bureaucrats after a meeting of core committee met following the central notification.

Rupani said, “Even banks, including those in containment zones, will function with full capacity.”

The intra-state GSRTC (Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation) bus service which was not being allowed in Ahmedabad and Surat cities will operate across Gujarat with 60 percent seating capacity.

Gujarat will also permit pillion riding on two-wheelers. However, only family members can ride pillion. Similarly, large cars will be allowed to carry four people including the driver, while smaller cars will only allow three including the driver.

He said the markets in the state will be fully operational and so the government was doing away with odd-even formula. The night curfew timings has been reduced by four hours (9 pm to 5 am) and shops and offices for longer periods till 7 pm.

Religious places, hotels and restaurants, malls will be allowed to open from June 8 after SoPs (Standard Operating Procedures) are prepared. He said the educational institutions will remain closed in June.

