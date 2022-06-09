Govt officer’s house in Ahmedabad robbed, 2 held hostage at gunpoint

Three men broke into a government official’s house in a posh society in Ahmedabad’s Paldi area, held her house help and maid hostage at gunpoint, and stole Rs 1.6 lakh in cash and valuables on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the police, the incident took place at the house of Alpana Dani, the Ahmedabad Electrical Inspector with the energy and petrochemical department of the government of Gujarat, in Nutan society around 3 pm on Wednesday.

In her police complaint, Dani said that on Wednesday, her husband and daughter had left for their jobs early in the morning. In the afternoon, Dani went to a beauty parlour while her cook Rakhi Shah and house help Heena Vaghela were at her house.

“Around 3 pm, when I returned home, I saw the main door locked from inside. When I knocked on the door, I heard cries of ‘bachao, bachao (help)’ and then three masked men barged out of the main door and started running towards a motorcycle parked at the roadside,” Dani told the police. “Out of the three men, one threatened me with a pistol and all of them fled away. Heena told me that they were working in the kitchen when the men entered from the side kitchen door and held them at gunpoint. They then ransacked the house, looting cash and valuables worth Rs 1.6 lakh,” Dani said in her police complaint.

A senior official of Paldi police station informed The Indian Express that an FIR under Sections 392 (robbery) and 452 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act has been lodged against unknown persons but no arrest has been made yet.