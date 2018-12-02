Govt nod to Surat civic body’s parking policy

The state government on Saturday gave a green signal to Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) to go ahead with the implementation of a new parking policy and parking by-laws in the city. From now, towing vehicles and collecting fines from the commuters will be carried out by the civic body, and people have to pay for parking.

At present, the traffic department under the local police tows vehicles and collects parking offence fines.

Sources said that the parking rates have been framed as per the National Urban Transport Policy of 2006. SMC authorities said that the rates are Rs 5 to Rs 10 for parking of two wheelers, except bicycles, Rs 20 to Rs 30 for four wheelers, and Rs 50 to Rs 150 for heavy vehicles.

“Our first priority is to set up a separate parking cell. We have identified seven roads in different zones, and will demark the area for parking. We will also identify areas nearby commercial and residential buildings where parking will be allowed for people of the complexes and residential buildings,” Surat Municipal Commissioner M. Thennarasan said. “Though now we have got the right to collect fines from parking offenders, we will take help of the police department. We will soon invite tenders for parking policy implementations work,” he added.

The income generated through parking fees and fines will be used for development of parking spaces in the city and for improving mass public transport facilities, the SMC said.