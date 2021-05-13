Govt medical teachers to continue strike, staff on Covid duty will join work

Protest by nursing staff of Gotri hospital in Vadodara in view of their demands in Vadodara on Wednesday. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY BHUPENDRA RANA)

The Gujarat Medical Teachers Association (GMTA) on Thursday declared to continue its indefinite strike, while medical staff on Covid duty and non-Covid emergencies will join work.

Following a general board meeting, the association announced that the strike would continue despite assurances from the state government of fulfilling ten out of 14 demands.

“The strike is on but looking at the Covid-19 pandemic situation, medical staff of all the six government medical colleges on Covid and non Covid emergencies will join work from Friday,” GMTA president Dr Rajnish Patel said.

Around 150-200 out of 450 staff at BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad will join their duties.

The GMTA further added that the assurances of agreeing to ten demands do not serve any purpose. “These demands they had already agreed to but has not implemented yet in all these years. So saying again that they agree upon them does not make difference. The remaining 4 demands are important which are removal of contract appointment, allow private practice, regularise Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) and to approve new Non Practicing Allowance (NPA),” Dr Patel added.

On the other hand, the GMERS Faculty Association and GMERS Nurses Association with 700 and 2000 members respectively across eight medical colleges and hospitals in the state continued their indefinite strike.

“Since there is no communication from the state government regarding our demands we continue our strike,” said GMERS Faculty Association vice-presidemt Dr Sanjay Jadav.

The state government in a statement issued Wednesday stated that a “positive decision on reasonable demands will be taken soon”. Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja in the statement said that the state government is positive towards the demands of doctors and professors.