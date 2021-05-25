Gujarat govt in HC: Staff of child care homes to be vaccinated on priority

A division bench of the Gujarat HC is expected to take up the suo motu Covid-19 PIL for hearing on May 26.

The Gujarat government has instructed all district collectors and municipal commissioners as well as other authorities to vaccinate those working at juvenile homes and child care institutions, according to an affidavit submitted by the government before the Gujarat High Court.

The affidavit filed by principal health secretary Jayanti Ravi on Monday in relation to an ongoing suo motu public interest litigation on Covid-19 submitted that the instruction was given through a circular dated May 20 issued by health commissioner Jai Prakash Shivhare. It has directed all district collectors, municipal commissioners and district development officers that “all persons working in the Juvenile Justice System (including all members of the staff working at Child Care Institutions) shall be considered as frontline workers and priority be accorded to them for Covid vaccination”.

Meanwhile, a communication dated May 21 by additional director of family welfare Nilam Patel addressed to chief district health officers and medical officers of health, instructed “to give priority and administer vaccines to the inmates of and staff of special homes like old age homes, mental asylums, nari samrakshan gruh (women shelter homes), remand homes, correction homes, orphanages, etc”.

In an affidavit filed by the Centre through additional solicitor general of India to Gujarat HC, Devang Vyas, it was submitted that Gujarat was allocated 5.10 lakh doses of remdesivir injections from April 21 till May 23, “which comes to 6.71% of the (total country-wide) allocation (by the Central government)…”

