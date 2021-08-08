Govt has taken 1,800 people-centric decisions in last 5 years: CM

Ahead of the celebration of 75th Independence Day, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani called upon urban local bodies to resolve to make Gujarat cities among the top cities in the world with priority on people’s happiness. He also proudly exhibited ‘decisiveness’ and ‘sensitivity’ of his government while saying that in 1,800-1,900 days, his government has taken more than 1,700-1,800 people-centric decisions upfront and that people did not have to do agitation for fulfilling their expectations from the government.

Rupani was addressing a public function to mark five years of his government. To mark five years in office, the Rupani government has announced nine-day programmes on various themes. Sunday, marked as Shaheri Jan-Sukhakari Diwas (urban well-being day), was the eighth day of the celebration in which the CM attended a programme at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Hall here while virtually dedicating or laying foundation stones of projects worth Rs 5,001 crore in the state. Similar functions were held at 41 locations across the state to mark the day.

“Various projects on development of cities have been dedicated today. As talked earlier… the cities of Gujarat are giving good attention to cleanliness… Apart from ease of living and ease of doing business, we also want to promote the concept of happiness. The cities of Gujarat are enjoyable and worth living in. While strengthening the belief (of people) to settle in Gujarat after retirement, we should go ahead by ensuring a good environment, no pollution, clean water, maximum use of renewable energy. We will have to increase the use of electric buses.”

“When we are going to start the celebration of 75th year of independence, it should be our resolve that modern cities of Gujarat are among the modern cities of the world…,” Rupani added.

During his speech, Rupani also highlighted the ‘decisiveness’ of his government as the reason for rapid development by his government.

“We have taken expeditious decisions. We believe that indecisiveness stifles development. In past, because of indecisiveness, projects which should have been completed 20-25 years back could not be completed. Decisions can be taken only when there is honesty. We can take unfavourable decisions with spontaneity because we do not have any selfish interest in it. Because of that, we can make decisions with an open mind. And because of those decisions, the train of development moved fast,” Rupani said.

Referring to the second wave of Covid-19 in the state in this context, Rupani said, “Gujarat is the only state which did not impose complete lockdown and still we have controlled the second wave and are preparing for the third wave while continuing the process of development.”

Also Read | BJP govts did not hike power tariff for farmers by a paisa in 25 yrs: Vijay Rupani

“We have given priority to decisiveness. And in 1,800-1,900 days (of our government), we have taken 1,700-1,800 decisions. Our government is sensitive. And due to being a sensitive government… we understand people’s expectations, requirements, demands and for the fulfilment of that there was no need of an agitation… The government has fulfilled people’s expectations and dreams upfront. This is a sensitive government, it is not a thick-skinned government. We are sensitive people and therefore we give priority to people’s pain and sentiments…”

Rupani also said that as a mark of progressiveness, it is his government’s resolve to bring the best of the world to Gujarat.

On the occasion, Rupani announced a decision of the state government related to the deduction of land for industrial parks falling within the local area development authority. He said that now instead of 40 per cent of the land, only 25 per cent will be deducted for industrial parks which fall under the local area development authority. The 15 per cent of land can be used for green cover, tree plantation, public garden, playground and other works of public purpose.

He also declared the development plans of Navsari and Bechraji towns in the state.

Opposition Congress and Aam Aadmi Party have been opposing the Rupani government’s celebration of five years. Rupani lambasted Congress for its opposition to the works of development and said that it is an anti-development party.

Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja and a number of elected representatives of Ahmedabad and top officials of the state government were present on the occasion.

Project to lift Ahmedabad’s drainage system

Among the works which were either dedicated or for which work started in Ahmedabad, on Sunday, include Rs 3,000 crore World Bank funded project under Gujarat Resilience Cities Programme. The project aims to facelift Ahmedabad city’s drainage system keeping in mind requirements up to the year 2045.

It will also include technology upgradation of sewerage treatment plants to treat drainage effluent as per the new norms of the National Green Tribunal. Four new sewerage treatment plants are also planned to be included to increase the city’s sewerage treatment capacity.

Three tertiary treatment plants will be set up so that treated wastewater can be used for industrial and other purposes. Under the project, Kharicut Canal that passes through East Ahmedabad will be developed at the cost of Rs 456 crore. A road will be erected over the canal as a transport facility. A Netherlands-based company has been hired as a consultant for the project.