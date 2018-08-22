Govt halts process of finalising land records

The state government has been doing land resurvey under the central government’s scheme, Digital India Land Record Modernisation Programme (DILRMP). The state government has been doing land resurvey under the central government’s scheme, Digital India Land Record Modernisation Programme (DILRMP).

The state government on Tuesday declared to put on hold promulgation of land records for around 6,000 villages in which the procedures of land resurvey is yet to be completed. The government has also announced that it will first clear farmers’ grievances in survey numbers, which have already been promulgated.

The move comes after widespread complaints of irregularities by private agencies, which were given contracts to resurvey the land in the state. A decision in this regard was taken by the state government in the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, said Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel. “We will settle all objections of the farmers in survey numbers where promulgation has already been done. The land records will be unlocked and necessary changes will be made,” Patel said.

The minister also said that actions would be taken against private agencies, which were given the contracts, and were found to be negligent in carrying out the survey. The survey is being done by nine agencies. A Revenue Department officer said that the verification of farmers’ complaints will be done without any cost and records will be corrected accordingly.

The state government has been doing land resurvey under the central government’s scheme, Digital India Land Record Modernisation Programme (DILRMP), since 2009-10. The exercise is aimed at replacing current land records with latest digital records.

In Gujarat, out of 18,047 villages, land measurement of 18,034 villages is over. Promulgation of land records of around 12,000 villages is also over. There are around 1.25 crore land holders in the state. The process, however, has been opposed widely, mainly by farmers. Their complaints include improper survey resulting in slashing of size of their plots, survey being done on the basis of satellite imagery without physical visit of officers, disappearance of village gauchar (grazing land), insufficient publicity of the exercise to ensure farmer’s presence during the survey, among others.

Earlier this month, the government had formed a high-level ministerial committee, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, to look into complaints of the farmers.

