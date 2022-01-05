Govt giving land to Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel at throwaway prices: Former Cong president

Former president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) Arjun Modhvadia Tuesday alleged that the BJP government in the state was providing land at “throw away prices” to Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel for expanding its steel manufacturing unit at Hazira near Surat, thus providing a Rs 9,800-crore benefit to the company.

The Congress leader alleged that instead of charging the company Rs 16,520 per square meter, a rate recommended by the District Level Valuation Committee headed by the district collector, the government was charging Rs 1000 per square meter.

“The state government wants to unlawfully set aside recommendations of the committee and allow Rs 1,000 per square meter instead of Rs 16,520,” the release said. Of the total 224 hectares of land that the company is planning to acquire, fresh appilications for 152.8 hecatares have been made to the government through two different applications, Modhvadia said.

“If land valuation is carried on as per current arrangement instead of existing rules and regulations, state government will suffer a loss and the industrial group will gain Rs 9,861 crore,” Modhvadia stated.

Officials of the industries and mines department that facilitates industries to set up base or expand in the state could not be reached for comments.