Govt gave Morbi bridge work to clock manufactures: Kejriwal

Slamming the BJP-ruled state government over the Morbi suspension bridge collapse, Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday said that the government gave the responsbility to build a bridge to a clock manufacturer.

“They gave the work of Morbi (bridge) to a clock manufacturer. It has never made a bridge till date. Without passing a tender, without a process, they gave a clock manufacturer the responsibility to build a bridge,” the AAP leader said while holding a roadshow in Valsad.

Oreva group is known for manufacturing clocks by the brand name Ajanta. The company was given the project to renovate the Morbi bridge, which collapsed last month killing as many as 135 people, of which 55 were children.

“Give me five years, I have come here to ask for just five years from you… If you don’t like my work, I will not come to ask for votes next time,” said the Delhi Chief Minister, accompanied by Raju Marcha, the AAP candidate from the seat, commenting on the ruling party’s arrogance who took the voters for granted, given the people of the state had no option.

Valsad is the held by BJP MLA Bharat Patel who has been on the chair for the last two terms. BJP has ruled the Valsad seat since 1990. Before this it was a Congress stronghold.

Bharat Patel has been fielded from the seat again. He had defeated Congress candidate Narendrakumar Tandel in the 2017 Assembly elections by about 26 per cent votes. Congress has fielded Kamlkumar Patel this time.