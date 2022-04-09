Govt counsel, bailiff get 4 yrs in prison for bribery

A special Gondal court sentenced Kantilal Baldha, a former acting-additional public prosecutor, and Premjibhai Chauhan, a now-suspended bailiff, to four years of rigorous imprisonment and Rs 60,000 penalty under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act Friday.

The case dates back to 2011, when Baldha, who was also an assistant government lawyer at a Dhoraji court, had demanded Rs 60,000 in a case to deliver a verdict in favour of the complainant with Chauhan’s help.

Pronouncing the quantum of sentences, the special Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court held that the prosecution could prove solicitation, receipt and recovery of the bribe amount without doubt. Special ACB judge Hardik Mehta noted that despite the government lawyer’s responsibility, including dispensing a “public duty”, he had sought the bribe “to benefit himself”.