Govt: Centre yet to release funds for Pirana CETP due to delay in project

The Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) near Pirana sewage farm in Ahmedabad city failed to receive over Rs 29 crore in funding from the Central government due to a delay in completion of the project, the state government informed the Gujarat Assembly Friday.

“Since the project did not complete within the stipulated time period, grant from the Central government has not been released,” the government said in response to a question raised by Jamalpur Congress MLA Imran Khedawala.

While the state government had set aside Rs 28.18 crore, the Central government had allocated Rs 29.41 crore for the project. The state government had released Rs 23 crore.

The plant’s work began on November 29, 2019. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is the nodal agency for the implementation of the project and hence, no funding was to be made by the civic body.

The CETP is being set up for over 700 hand-screen printers and textile processing units, dyeing and dyeing blending units in the Behrampura-Danilimda area. The project hit a roadblock last year due to funding issues when these units demanded funds from AMC for laying pipelines to pump their effluents into the CETP. However, the AMC had declined stating that it is only the nodal agency for the implementation of the project.

Once functional, the project would prevent the discharge of effluents into domestic sewage lines as the treated wastewater will be discharged into the Pirana sewage treatment plant.