Govt assurance on ‘some issues’ but MLA not to call off fast until all demands met

Despite deterioration of his health, Tharad Congress MLA Gulabsinh Rajput refused to call off his fast on the sixth day seeking resolution of all pending issues in his constituency. However, the MLA said the district authorities have approached assuring him that procedures are underway to meet a few of the demands.

According to Rajput, some of the major issues, among others, include flooding during excessive rainfall, inclusion of 97 villages in the Narmada Canal command area to provide farmers water for irrigation, road repairs and allocating of cremation ground to the 38 Dalit villages.

“On Thursday, Banaskantha District Inspector (of) Land Records department approached us for the fulfilment of five of the demands in written, of which three—petitions relating to Land Reserve Act, which are thousands in numbers that will be looked into and disposed of, provision for irrigation in the 97 villages, the issue of Narmada main canal—will be resolved within a month. While the other two—relating to the provision of cremation grounds to the 38 Dalit villages and the drainage issue in Nagla, Dodgam and Khanpur village—will be resolved within 15 days,” he said.

“For the past one year, I have been writing to our Chief Minister for the resolution of these issues in our constituency, but no satisfactory response was given. Earlier too, I had approached the previous government for these issues. I have approached various departments and ministries but none of the issues were taken seriously,” said Rajput.

He added that he would continue the fast until all the demands are addressed by the state government.