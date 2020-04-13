Govt asks schools in Gujarat to not raise fees for upcoming academic year

For families that have financial difficulty, the fees can be paid in staggered monthly installments six months anytime from June to November, 2020. (Representational Image) For families that have financial difficulty, the fees can be paid in staggered monthly installments six months anytime from June to November, 2020. (Representational Image)

Aiming to provide “relief” to parents in the state during lockdown, Gujarat government on Monday said school managements have been asked not to raise fees for the upcoming academic year and to allow parents to pay fees for the months of March, April and May 2020 in staggered manner through monthly installments.

“There is relief for parents in the state. In a meeting, the state education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasma held with representatives of “Shala schanchalak mandal” (school management association) on Sunday, it has been decided that in the upcoming academic year no school will increase their fees,” said Ashwini Kumar, secretary to chief minister while briefing mediapersons in Gandhinagar. He said the order regarding the fees will be binding on all schools in the state include private and self-financed entities.

“In another decision, if the financial condition of a parent is weak, such parents can pay the fees for March-April-May months, anytime within six months from June to November, 2020,” Kumar said adding that the fee can be staggered in monthly installments or paid as lump sum.” Schools will not be pressuring the parents on these payments,” he added. In schools that accept fees quarterly, half-yearly or yearly, parents can pay the fees monthly, the official remarked. When asked if the state government during the meeting proposed to the school management to forgo the fees for these three months, the official replied in the negative.

Govt declares holiday in Colleges & Universities

The government also declared vacations for colleges and universities in the state till May 17. “Vacations have been declared in all colleges and universities from April 15-May17. After reopening on May 18, decisions on conducting examinations in the state will be taken as per UGC and AICTE guidelines.”

The government has also decided to restart centralised evaluation of examination papers of students who appeared for board examinations for 10th and 12th grades, from April 16, the official added.

