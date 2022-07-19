Govt approves four town planning schemes in Surat, Ahmedabad and Junagadh

The Gujarat government on Monday approved four town planning (TP) schemes in Ahmedabad, Surat and Junagadh, where 15,200 housing units for the economically weaker sections will be built.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel approved Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s Preliminary TP Scheme number 80 (Vatva-6) and Draft TP Scheme number 426 (Kathwada) under Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority or AUDA. A total of 7,100 houses will be built under these two TP schemes, stated an official release from the state government.

The TP at Vatva will have 3,800 housing units on 4.26 hectares, 2.73 hectares for open space, gardens and playgrounds and 5.76 for public amenities. The AUDA TP at Kathwada will have 3,300 housing units for weaker sections, 0.94 hectares for gardens and playgrounds and 0.92 hectares for public amenities. A total of 12.10 hectares will be available for sale under these two schemes to meet the cost of infrastructural facilities.

The TP scheme number 40 of Surat Municipal Corporation at Dindoli, will result in the acquisition of approximately 2.40 hectares of land where 2,100 EWS houses for the socially and economically weaker sections will be constructed. This initial TP scheme of Surat includes 0.68 hectares for open space, gardens and playgrounds, 7.42hectares for public amenities and approximately 1.99 hectares for sale to meet the cost of infrastructural facilities.

The TP scheme number 10 under the Junagadh Urban Development Authority at Shapur will have about 6000 housing units, 7.76 hectares for open space/gardens and playgrounds, 7.36 hectares for public amenities and about 16.93 hectares for sale to meet the cost of infrastructural facilities, the release added.