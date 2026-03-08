Govt appoints administrators to take over functioning of 6 civic bodies
Term of elected bodies of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar municipal corporations set to end on Monday; education dept Principal Secretary Mukesh Kumar named Administrator of Ahmedabad civic body
THE STATE government on Saturday issued orders appointing administrators to the Municipal Corporations of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar to take over their functioning as the term of the elected bodies of the civic bodies is set to end on March 9 (Monday).
The Urban Development and Urban Housing Department of the Gujarat government issued similar orders for the municipal corporations that will see their five-year term coming to an end next week.
As per the orders of the state government, Principal Secretary of the Education Department, Mukesh Kumar has been appointed as Administrator of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation while Managing Director of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. (GUVNL) Shalini Agarwal has been appointed as the administrator for Vadodara Municipal Corporation. In Surat, Education Secretary Milind Torwane has been appointed Administrator while Remya Mohan will take charge of the Rajkot civic body and Aarti Kanwar will be the Administrator of Jamnagar. Social Justice and Empowerment Secretary Harshad Patel has been appointed administrator for Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation.
Mohan was Rajkot District Collector from 2019 to 2021, while Torwane was Surat Municipal commissioner between 2014 to 2016 and Agarwal was Vadodara Municipal commissioner from 2021 to 2022.
The order issued for Vadodara under the Gujarat Provincial Municipal Corporations Act, 1949, states that the VMC councillors, chosen by direction election as per the Act in February 2021 are scheduled to complete the stipulated term on March 9, 2026.
The order states, “… Section 6B of the said Act provides that the election to constitute a Corporation shall be completed before the expiration of its duration… due to unforeseen circumstances, the election to constitute the VMC could not be completed before the expiry of its duration by the State Election Commission, Gujarat…”
The order adds, “Therefore, in exercise of the powers … the Government of Gujarat hereby appoints Ms Shalini Agarwal… as the Administrator of the Municipal Corporation of the City of Vadodara for the period, commencing from March 10, 2026 until the councillors are elected in the first election of the aforesaid Municipal Corporation.”
Agarwal was recently transferred from Surat, where she was the Municipal Commissioner, to the post of MD GUVNL in Vadodara.
Senior officials of the state government told this newspaper that the elections are likely to be notified after March 22 at the conclusion of the ongoing Assembly session. “The elections to the civic body were originally meant to be held in December but it was last delayed in 2020-2021 due to the outbreak of the Covid19 pandemic. Therefore, it could not be held in December 2020 and was pushed to February 2021… As per the GPMC Act, due to the Disaster Management Act also being in place at that time, the Municipal Commissioners of respective civic bodies were appointed as CEOs instead of appointing fresh administrators. However, since the last election was held in February 2021, the cycle of the civic body polls has now changed…”
The official added, “With the delay this year due to the SIR process in the state in February, the elections are now likely to be held in April-end or May first-week. The December schedule of the polls, thus, will now become April-May from hereon.”
