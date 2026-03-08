Govt appoints administrators to take over functioning of 6 civic bodies

The official added, “With the delay this year due to the SIR process in the state in February, the elections are now likely to be held in April-end or May first-week. The December schedule of the polls, thus, will now become April-May from hereon.”

THE STATE government on Saturday issued orders appointing administrators to the Municipal Corporations of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar to take over their functioning as the term of the elected bodies of the civic bodies is set to end on March 9 (Monday).

The Urban Development and Urban Housing Department of the Gujarat government issued similar orders for the municipal corporations that will see their five-year term coming to an end next week.

As per the orders of the state government, Principal Secretary of the Education Department, Mukesh Kumar has been appointed as Administrator of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation while Managing Director of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. (GUVNL) Shalini Agarwal has been appointed as the administrator for Vadodara Municipal Corporation. In Surat, Education Secretary Milind Torwane has been appointed Administrator while Remya Mohan will take charge of the Rajkot civic body and Aarti Kanwar will be the Administrator of Jamnagar. Social Justice and Empowerment Secretary Harshad Patel has been appointed administrator for Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation.