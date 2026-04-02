Gujarat govt scraps 30-day notice for registering land deals; to issue ordinance

“Understanding this complexity, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has taken a bold decision in the interest of the middle class and farmers (by) exempting (them) from the necessity of 30-days notice,” the release said, quoting Vaghani.

The Gujarat government on Wednesday announced a significant amendment in certain provisions of the Gujarat Land Revenue Code, 1879, aiming to simplify the revenue procedure under Section 135(d) of the Code.

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Section 135(d) of Gujarat Land Revenue Code deals with the subject of registration of mutation entries of a property following a revenue transaction.

With the amendment, people will be exempted from the provision of 30-day mandatory notice period for registration of mutation entries in undisputed transactions, the government said.

Government spokesperson and senior minister Jitu Vaghani said that the government has decided to issue an ordinance in this regard.

In an official release, Vaghani said that owing to the mandatory 30-day notice period for registering sale of land or property, people had to wait for a long time. He added that some elements used to take advantage of the period to do blackmailing, by raising objections.