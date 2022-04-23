Govt announces 20% waiting list for LRD constable recruitment

The state government on Friday announced that it will keep a 20 per cent waiting list for the recruitment of Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD) constables in Gujarat Police thereby heeding to the demands of the LRD aspirants.

On Friday morning, a meeting was held in Gandhinagar between state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi and LRD exam aspirants who have been demanding a 20 per cent waiting list in the 2018-19 LRD direct recruitment initiative of the state government.

Later, in a press conference, Sanghavi announced that the demands of the agitators have been met.

“In 2018-19, the LRD Recruitment Board had done direct recruitment for 12,198 posts of LRD constable across the state and its list was made public in 2020. However, no waiting list was made in this regard. Keeping in consideration the various applications received and the welfare of the agitating LRD aspirants, the sensitive state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has decided to bring in a 20% waiting list in the 2018-19 recruitment and its process has already started. This will not only result in employment generation but will also increase the police-public ratio in Gujarat,” said Sanghavi.

Later Sanghavi also ate sweets and drank tea with the LRD aspirants thereby signaling the end of the agitation.

“The state government is concerned about the youth of Gujarat and in that regard, we had recently announced that 10,000 new posts of police constables and Jail Sipahi posts will be introduced in the state. Usually, recruitment exams have 10 per cent waiting list but we have decided to keep a 20 per cent waiting list for LRD,” added Sanghavi.