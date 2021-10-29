Gujarat govt announces 2-hr window for bursting crackers ahead of Diwali

The Gujarat government on Friday announced a two-hour window from 8 pm to 10 pm for bursting crackers during Diwali festival.

As per a notification order released by the Home department of the Gujarat government, “The supreme court has given permission for production and sale of only green or approved crackers that have less omission. Apart from such crackers, all others have been banned by the SC including series crackers and joint firecrackers as they amount to greater air and sound pollution.”

“Only licensed shopkeepers will be allowed to sell fire crackers and there is prohibition on its sale/purchase through e commerce websites. The crackers can be burst between 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali and other festivals. If any shopkeeper or cart seller is found selling noise fire crackers without license then action will be taken against them under Explosives Act. (sic),” the release read.