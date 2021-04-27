Govt affidavit to Gujarat HC: ‘Daily supply of Remdesivir injections cut to 16,500 vials per day from 20,000’

As per data on the state-wise allocation of Remdesivir from April 21 to 30, as submitted in the affidavit, 1,63,500 injections have been allocated to Gujarat -- the second-highest among the 14 states under oxygen allocation. (File)

THE GUJARAT government has written to the Centre on Monday to increase its daily allocation of Remdesivir injections. An affidavit filed by principal health secretary Jayanti Ravi before the Gujarat High Court, in response to a direction from the court that is hearing a suo motu public interest litigation, stated that Gujarat’s allocation of the antiviral injection had been reduced to 16,500 vials a day from the 20,000 vials procured by the state earlier.

A communication by Gujarat chief secretary Anil Mukim, dated April 26, to the secretary to Ministry of Health and Welfare, Government of India, Rajesh Bhushan, stated, “…The current Covid-19 situation has warranted an increase in the demand of Remdesivir injection that is unprecedented. Given the huge demand of oxygen and ventilator (equipped) beds, use of Remdesivir is of great significance in reducing the stay (of patients) in hospitals, thus giving some relief in making beds available to those in need. Looking at the current demand and supply forecast, the state will require approximately 4 lakhs injections in the least. Therefore, we request you to support us with the supply of extra 4 lakhs Remdesivir injection to meet the state’s increasing demand.”

The communication is a part of the annexures of the affidavit submitted by the principal health secretary before the high court.

The state submitted that until April 30, the per day allocation of Remdesivir has been stipulated at 16,500 injections for the entire state, with distribution now being decided at the all-India level, which is significantly lower than the earlier allocation of approximately 20,000 injections a day.

“It is pointed out to the Government of India that the state requires approximately 4 lakh injections, therefore, increase the allotment on priority. This issue is being rigorously followed up… As on date, the entire stock (with the Gujarat government) is cleared by the end of the day,” the affidavit submitted by Ravi states.

As per data on the state-wise allocation of Remdesivir from April 21 to 30, as submitted in the affidavit, 1,63,500 injections have been allocated to Gujarat — the second-highest among the 14 states under oxygen allocation. The highest allocation has been kept for Maharashtra at 2,69,200 injections. Gujarat is followed by Uttar Pradesh where 1,22,800 injections have been allocated.

A majority of Gujarat’s allocation for the period of 10 days will be supplied by Zydus Cadila (1.20 lakh), Mylan (15,000) and Hetero (14,500), it stated.