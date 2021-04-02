Govt: 2 Surat labs probed over ‘fake’ Covid reports

In a subsequent probe, no wrongdoing was found in the functioning of the two laboratories but they remain shut, the minister said during Question Hour. (Express File/Representative Image)

TWO PRIVATE laboratories in Surat were investigated after complaints of them issuing “bogus” Covid reports surfaced, health minister Nitin Patel told the Gujarat Assembly on Thursday.

In response to a question asked by Congress MLA Kalabhai Dhabi about complaints received about private laboratories issuing “bogus” Covid tests reports, the government said it had received complaints regarding two laboratories.

“Private laboratories were given permission (to perform Covid tests) in phases. In Surat two laboratories were given permission to conduct tests. A newspaper report appeared in a daily in Surat that these laboratories were giving wrong reports and were giving bogus reports without conducting tests. So our health department immediately inquired into it by forming a three-member expert committee. In the meantime, operations of both the laboratories were suspended,” Patel told the House.