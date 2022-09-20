scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Governor sends back cattle Bill to Gujarat govt day after Maldhari mahapanchayat

“The Bill has been returned to the government by the Governor for reconsideration,” said an official.

As per the proposed Bill, cattle movements were to be licensed, regulated and prohibited in eight municipal corporations and 162 municipalities.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat has sent back The Gujarat Cattle Control (Keeping and Moving) in Urban Areas Bill, 2022 to the state government, official sources said Monday.

The move comes after members of the Maldhari community (pastoral community) organised a mahapanchayat on Sunday, demanding scrapping of the Bill and decided to stop supply of milk on September 21 as a mark of protest. The community has been agitating since the Bill was passed by the state legislature on March 31 this year.

The Bill from the urban development department not only aims to restrict the movement of cattle in urban areas but also contains clauses that propose to imprison defaulters for a maximum of five years and simultaneously impose a fine of Rs 5 lakh.

Ahead of the two-day Gujarat Assembly session that is to commence on September 21, the Congress party on Monday said they will force the state government to withdraw the Bill. Shailesh Parmar, Congress leader and Deputy leader of Opposition in the state legislature, said that 28 BJP MLAs spoke in favour of the Bill that was passed even as Congress MLAs opposed it.

After it was passed in state legislature, the state government in April 2022, had put the Bill in abeyance “till the concerns were addressed”.

As per the proposed Bill, cattle movements were to be licensed, regulated and prohibited in eight municipal corporations and 162 municipalities. Once the law is enforced, no person could keep cattle in urban areas without a licence. This includes cows, buffaloes, goats, sheep and donkeys among others.

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 03:52:24 am
Live Blog

