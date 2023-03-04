Governor hands over political pension to 5 erstwhile kings in Dang

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat felicitated and handed over the annual political pension to five erstwhile tribal kings of Dang at a darbar event in the district Friday.

Those felicitated include Kiransinh Pawar of Gadhvi state, Rajvishri Chhatrasinh Bhanvarsinh of Malaraj state, Rajvirshri Dhanrajsinh Suryavanshi of Vasurna, Rajvir Shri Tapanrao Anandrao Puwar of Daher and Trikamrao Sahebrao Puwar of Pimpri. The event saw the felicitation of 452 nayaks and bhav-bandhus who accompanied the kings.

The state government handed over a pension of Rs 72.39 lakh to all the kings, the nayaks and bhav-bandhus in total. While Pawar received a pension of Rs 2.32 lakh, Bhanvarsinh received Rs 1.75 lakh, Suryavanshi got Rs 1.47 lakh, Puwar of Daher got Rs 1.58 lakh and Puwar of Pimpri Rs 1.91 lakh. Rs 63.34 lakh was distributed among 452 nayaks and bhav-bandhus.

Governor Devvrat congratulated the tribal communities of Dang for their efforts to save and conserve forests and natural rivers.

“In my first visit to Dang, I came across farmers doing natural farming. I requested the state government that my drive for organic farming should be started from Dang. Later, the government declared Dang as a natural farming district. Last year, Rs 32 crore was allocated to the Dang farmers with an intention to compensate them if they fail the first time at natural farming,” he said.

The governor also appealed to the farmers to grow millet grains. “…your income will grow three fold,” he said.