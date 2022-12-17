Governor Devvrat carries out cleanliness drive at Gujarat Vidyapith

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat himself carried out a cleanliness drive at the campus of Gujarat Vidyapith, Ahmedabad Friday, two days after his surprise visit when he directed the university authorities to undertake an immediate repair work and ensure cleanliness in the premises.

He reached the campus Friday morning and called around 25 to 30 sanitation workers of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to carry out the cleanliness drive. He was also joined by senior officials of AMC.

Devvrat was saddened to see the condition of the postgraduate hostel complex, Yoga Vidya Department and Prathana Sabha Complex. “…Acharya Devvrat is so saddened and distressed to see the filth in the premises of Gujarat Vidyapith, the institution that realised the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi, that he carried out cleanliness drive in the Vidyapith campus with shovel and broom in his hands. He, along with sanitation staff of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, personally visited the Vidhapith premises and cleaned the campus,” the official release issued by the state government stated.

“Under the system of the administrators calling themselves ‘Gandhian’, Gujarat Vidyapith has become a house of filth in terms of cleanliness,” the Governor was quoted as saying in the release. “Gandhiji’s ideal phrase was, ‘our toilets should be so clean that one feels like sitting there and doing evening prayers’,” it stated.

The governor was deeply distressed to see the tobacco pouches, broken pipes and dirty walls of the hostel and bathrooms, broken fans, extremely dirty beds of the students and filth everywhere, the release said.

Devvrat, who is also the Chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapith, had expressed shock at the “dilapidated and miserable condition” of the university’s hostel during his visit on December 13. He had then urged the Chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapith Rajendra Khimani and Registrar Nikhil Bhatt to maintain cleanliness in the entire Vidyapith premises.