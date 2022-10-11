Governor Acharya Devvrat is the 12th Chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapith

Governor Acharya Devvrat will be the 12th Chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapith. On Tuesday morning, putting to rest all speculations, Devvrat met the delegation who had come with the invitation of the Gujarat Vidyapith Mandal (Governing Council) inviting him to take the position of Chancellor of the 102-year-old university.

“Today the Vice Chancellor (Rajendra Khimani) and Registrar (Nikhil Bhatt), along with a few other representatives of the Council, came with the invitation. They expressed their wish and wanted me to join the mission. I feel fortunate and proud to join an institute established by a great personality like Mahatma Gandhi. I am honoured to get a chance to take forward and strengthen Gandhi’s principles and ideology,” Governor Acharya Devvrat told The Indian Express.

Devvrat, 63, has accepted the Chancellorship for a period of five years.

Gujarat Vidyapith’s move to offer its chancellorship to Governor Devvrat, who is known for his ‘passion’ in natural farming and cow-rearing, has sparked a row, with questions about definition of a Gandhian returning to haunt the Mahatma Gandhi-founded institution.

On October 4, following a marathon meeting, the Council had unanimously accepted the resignation of veteran Gandhian Elaben Bhatt as University’s Chancellor and passed a resolution to invite Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat as its 12th Chancellor. Earlier too, citing health, Elaben had resigned from the post of Chancellor she has been holding since 2015.

On being asked about the date of his taking the Chancellorship, Devvrat told The Indian Express, “They (Gujarat Vidyapith) want me to join Gandhi’s mission. It is upto them now when do they want it. They will organise a programme.”

Sources revealed that Vidyapith is most likely to announce this week the official date of the Governor’s joining, which is possibly after the University’s annual convocation secheduled on October 18 — which sources said will be presided over Elaben Bhatt.

Advertisement

On October 4, declaring the name of Governor, Gujarat Vidyapith in an official statement said, “As the 12th Chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapith, it was resolved with majority to invite respected Acharya Devvrat. A representation of Gujarat Vidyapith will go to give him the invite.”

While the Governor is the Chancellor of 20 state universities, Gujarat Vidyapith is a deemed to be university under the UGC Act, 1956.

The University set up by Mahatma Gandhi in 1920 has already been into several controversies, the recent and major one being the appointment of Dr Rajendra Khimani as the Vice Chancellor.

Advertisement

Last month, disposing of a petition by Gujarat Vidyapith Vice-Chancellor Dr Rajendra Khimani, the Gujarat High Court directed the GV to “pass appropriate orders” within eight weeks based on the report by University Grants Commission that had sought his dismissal of owing to observation of procedural lapses in his appointment and lapses by Khimani on the “administrative and financial functioning” of GV during his time as registrar.

The court also orally remarked, “Within my heart I’m giving them time of eight weeks because I have serious doubt whether the Vidyapith (will do it).”

Khimani was appointed as registrar in 2004 and remained so until 2019. He was appointed as V-C in June 2021. The UGC, in its 554th meeting, presided over by the then chairman Prof Dhirendra Pal Singh on November 25,2021, had resolved “to direct the Chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapith”, Ela Bhatt, to remove Khimani as V-C with immediate effect.

The UGC considered the report of the UGC Committee constituted to look into the appointment of Dr Khimani and observed “there are procedural lapses in the appointment of Dr Rajendra Khimani as V-C of Gujarat Vidyapith” and the fact finding committee of UGC constituted separately has found that “Dr Rajendra Khimani was also responsible for certain lapses in the administrative and financial functioning of the Gujarat Vidyapith as Registrar”

Khimani had moved a petition before Gujarat HC in March this year and the court on March 22 had directed UGC to not take “coercive steps”.

Advertisement

Khimani had sought that the court quash and set aside the decision taken by UGC on November 25, 2021 directing for removal of Khimani as V-C with immediate effect and to hold such a decision as “illegal, arbitrary and is in breach of UGC (Institutions Deemed to be Universities) Regulations 2019.”

UGC had pointed out that his appointment was not in accordance with regulations and action must be taken by his removal from the post of VC for purported misconducts.