Government failing to Indianise education: Yogendra Yadav

Criticising the government for failing to “Indianise education”, psephologist and president of Swaraj India Yogendra Yadav on Sunday said that the country had converted into a “mob of empty boxes”.

Yadav was speaking at the Ramlal Parikh Memorial lecture in Ahmedabad on Sunday, where he discussed the “Indianisation of Education”.

“The government has only introduced a couple of books including those on Gita which are not suitable in terms of pedagogy. They only create additional burden on children who are already burdened with unnecessary content,” he said.

“The fault of our education system is that it has converted the country into a mob of empty boxes. The more empty they are, the more noise they create,” he said.

“Some time back there was a demand to change NCERT books. But in five years, not a single book has changed. The sheer non-seriousness of the debate of Indianisation of education has struck me. Even its proponents are not serious.

But if those raising this question are not serious, it does not mean the issue itself is not serious,” he said.

According to him, Yadav said, Indianisation of education was democratisation of institutional infrastructure, associating the curriculum with our context, sources and value as well as not making jobs the only aim of education.