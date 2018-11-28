Government failed to provide info under RTI, needs to clear air: Unicef-IIM-A report

The IIM-A and Unicef, which collaborated a study on the implementation of Vidya Lakshmi Yojana (VLY) in Gujarat, has said in its report that the government failed to provide information even under the Right to Information (RTI) Act and therefore their research lacked in data on some crucial aspects.

Moreover, the website of Directorate of Primary Education has also not updated data after 2014. The data till then only shows the number of bonds purchased, money spent and budgetary allocation for VLY.

“Despite our best efforts, including filing of Right to Information requests, we were not able to access this information either at the state or at district level,” the report stated, noting how “no information is available on the number of bonds matured and cheques received by the bond-holders (who have fulfilled the criteria to receive the cheque and were successfully tracked)”.

“Our limitations also point to the necessity for the government to proactively share more data and information on the programme and its processes publicly,” the IIM-A research noted.

Prof Ankur Sarin of the IIM-A research team said, “Apart from absence of prior studies, lack of access to adequate data and resources to collect large scale primary data, the information gaps among the beneficiaries is one of the major areas where the government has failed to work upon.”

The researchers also found that government reports like the 2014 report of the CAG, annual reports by Gujarat Finance Department, and socio-economic review differ on the budgets for the VLY.

“While the data is consistent across most years, there are some inconsistencies that need clarifications. This is true especially in 2003-04 where all three differ by a large factor. In 2002-03, the provision as per the CAG report and Gujarat Education Department website was Rs 10 crore while the finance department report suggests it was Rs 3 crore. For 2003-04, all three documents have mentioned different provisions — Rs 15 crore according to Education Department website, Rs 10 crore according to Finance Department report and Rs 20 crore according to the CAG report. Similar differences are found in the number of bonds purchased and proposed number of beneficiaries as well. Consequently, the public financing of the program remains unclear,” added Karan Singhal, co-researcher at IIM-A.

“Our findings from the field coupled with existing information available through secondary sources — particularly CAG report of 2014 that highlighted financial and governance related irregularities — indicate that the need to continue this scheme in its current form must be re-evaluated,” the report stated.