‘Government does cow politics, but not cattle welfare’: Paresh Dhanani

Paresh Dhanani has written to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, complaining that the government was neglecting cattle welfare, while indulging in “cow politics”.

In the letter, Dhanani said the state government had sold 4,725 hectares of pastoral land to wealthy businessmen. “According to information provided by the government on 27, August 2015 in the Assembly, 2,625 villages in Gujarat had no pastures for animals. In 2017, the figure reached 2,754,” Dhanani wrote.

He added: “Politics around the cow happens a lot but on-ground reality is different.” Gujarat had 667 gaushalas but only 30 per cent received government aid. Moreover, they are not given any subsidy for fodder for the animals, Dhanani wrote.