Government considering expansion of BSF’s operational mandate: Amit Shah

THE CENTRE is considering assigning additional areas of responsibility to the Border Security Force (BSF) while also planning to completely change the concept of “border security” and launching a new concept of “territorial security” in the 60th year of the foundation of the BSF, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said on Friday.

Shah made the remarks while interacting with BSF personnel in Bhuj, Kutch, after inaugurating two new border outposts in the region on the India-Pakistan border, G-7 and G-13.

Shah said, “…We have decided to completely change the BSF’s concept of border security. We are going to form a security grid with a quadrangular concept and also launch a new concept of territorial security instead of border security. It will include the public, civic administration, local police and military and the BSF will continue to have leading responsibility (in it).”

Shah said the government was planning to strengthen the security grid on borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh under the Smart Border Suraksha Project. He added that its formation is on, “with investment of thousands of crores of rupees.”

“In this, we will erect a strong security grid involving drones, radar, watch towers, totally modern technology and jawans. Because of which nobody will dare to penetrate our borders,” Shah said.

He said, “I know a lot of work has been done. Because of that, I am confident that your hardships will be reduced a lot. It is also being considered to assign additional areas of responsibility to your duties. It will not be appropriate for me to say since the decision is not taken yet. But, we are considering giving new areas to BSF in future.”

Referring to the inauguration of the G-7 and G-13 border outposts in the region, Shah said, “G-7 and G-13 outposts have been inaugurated. When I became the Home Minister of the country, in the first review, this area of Harami Nala and Sir Creek was found a little lagging behind from the perspective of security.”

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He added that after that a plan was formed to provide full proof security to the region by providing various facilities like watch towers, connecting roads, potable water, medical and accommodation facilities and introduction of fencing.

“As I am told, almost 70 per cent work has been completed and within two years this region, which looks vulnerable, will be secured forever from the evil eyes of the enemy and the Home Ministry and I are very satisfied by that,” the Home Minister said.

Shah also applauded the efforts made by BSF personnel in the region while adding that they play a big role in safety of Gujarat. He said that it was this border which was, in the past, considered porous and from where smuggling was being done and even “explosive material” was being sneaked in.

In the context of security in the country, Shah said that the “biggest gap” was “incomplete border fencing in West Bengal”.

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Shah said, “The biggest gap in our security was the incomplete border fencing of (West) Bengal. We cannot change the geographical conditions, but we did not get land at places where there is land where we want to complete the fence. Some days back, with the blessings of the people of Bengal, a BJP government was formed and within a week, the Chief Minister has in-principle decided to hand over all the land for fencing; and some land has already been given.”

“With completion of this fencing, we will succeed in checking this act of infiltration on a big scale. After that, they (infiltrators) will have ways only through jungles, rivers and riverines. And we are simultaneously working at full speed to have (technology backed) fencing there as well,” he added.